Posted: Apr 05, 2023 7:57 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2023 7:57 AM

Tom Davis

Congressman Josh Brecheen issued the following statement following the arrest of President Donald Trump.

“Today’s arrest of President Trump by a far-Left District Attorney in New York is a politically motivated witch hunt and a serious abuse of power that is destructive to our Republic. It is obvious that these charges were only brought because President Trump is running for President. This will make President Trump stronger and increase support for him as Americans are tired of their government being used against “We the People.” The real reason he is “wanted” is for making America Great Again; the ideology and actions he took as President. I continue to call on Democrats to join Republicans in condemning this baseless act of political persecution.”