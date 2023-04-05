Posted: Apr 05, 2023 7:14 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2023 7:25 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Bartlesville High soccer was swept at home on Tuesday night by Broken Arrow.

Both BHS teams were shut out.

The Lady Bruins lost 1-0, while the Bruin guy fell to the Tigers 3-0. Bartlesville was down 1-0 at halftime - the Tigers then tacked on two more goals in the second half.

The Bartlesville girls drop to 0-2 in District play, the Bruin guys are 1-1.

Both BHS teams are scheduled to go to Booker T. Washington for their next District double-header on Friday night.