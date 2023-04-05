News
Bartlesville Soccer Swept by Broken Arrow
Evan Fahrbach
Bartlesville High soccer was swept at home on Tuesday night by Broken Arrow.
Both BHS teams were shut out.
The Lady Bruins lost 1-0, while the Bruin guy fell to the Tigers 3-0. Bartlesville was down 1-0 at halftime - the Tigers then tacked on two more goals in the second half.
The Bartlesville girls drop to 0-2 in District play, the Bruin guys are 1-1.
Both BHS teams are scheduled to go to Booker T. Washington for their next District double-header on Friday night.
