Posted: Apr 04, 2023 3:47 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2023 3:51 PM

Dalton Spence

Painted Horse Bar & Grille, Sterling’s Grille and Dink’s Pit BBQ are offering a free Easter community meal for those in need on Sunday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sterling’s Grille. If you plan on going, you can either dine in or get the meal to go located at 2905 Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville. For more info call 918-397-3092.