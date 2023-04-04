Posted: Apr 04, 2023 6:26 AMUpdated: Apr 04, 2023 6:29 AM

Tom Davis

Finnegan Roarke Cutter, 21, of Tulsa, is behind bars. He is charged with using force and intimidation to rob Truity Credit Union in Bartlesville on Feb. 24, 2023. The FBI and Bartlesville Police Department are the investigative agencies.

According to BPD Cpt. Ward, the suspect pulled into the bank parking lot on February 24, parked the vehicle, and sat in the vehicle for a short time before entering the bank. He says the suspect then walked to the teller and provided them with a note. After collecting the money the suspect got back into the Chevrolet Equinox and exited the parking lot north on Washington Boulevard.

The robbery concluded when the suspect fled the scene. The robber was targeting cash, which resulted in the theft of an undetermined amount of cash.

Cutter will be seen in Fedral Court. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan M. Roberts is prosecuting the case.