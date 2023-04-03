Posted: Apr 03, 2023 10:46 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2023 10:49 PM

Nathan Thompson

The City of Bartlesville has increased their water conservation efforts to a new level as extreme drought conditions in Kansas and Oklahoma have severely depleted water supplies at Hulah, Copan and Hudson lakes as well as the Caney River.

The City Council approved a resolution Monday declaring that a potential water shortage exists and moved to a Level Two Emergency Water Rate Adjustment.

Terry Lauritsen, the City’s Director of Water Utilities, says water supply is down to the 60 percent mark, which necessitated the conservation efforts. Level Two restrictions will limit watering at City-owned facilities and will not allow for the City’s splash pads to be opened. Lauritsen says residential customers will be limited in outdoor watering to only twice a week during the emergency.

Non-essential operations water for city crews will be suspended and there is also a possibility that city pools may not open if the drought situation continues.

Emergency residential watering rates will also go into effect, with customers who use more than 10,000 gallons of water per month paying higher rates. Lauritsen says the new restrictions will go into effect on April 10.