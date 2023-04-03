News
Dewey
Posted: Apr 03, 2023 6:54 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2023 6:54 PM
Dewey City Council Surplus Vehicles
Chase McNutt
The Dewey City Council met for their regular monthly meeting, in what was a very short meeting. The main agenda topic was a vote on approving the surplus of three Crown Vics which would be approved.
There were no further comments or citizens to be heard, so the commissioners wrapped up a quick City council meeting. They will meet again at 411 E Don Tyler in Dewey again on May 1st at 7 pm.
« Back to News