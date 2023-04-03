Posted: Apr 03, 2023 2:50 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2023 2:50 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met for their regular weekly Monday meeting and entered executive session for the first time this year. The commissioners entered executive session for the purpose of confidential communications between them and their attorney regarding possible Opioid litigation with retailers.

The commissioners approved the resolution to participate in the settlement agreements with CVS, Walmart, Walgreens, Allergan and Teva. Commissioner Timmie Benson also gave his update on the fire escape stairwell emergency lights at the jail.

The Commissioners will meet next Monday at their regular 9 am time in the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.