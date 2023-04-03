Posted: Apr 03, 2023 2:32 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2023 2:33 PM

Nathan Thompson

Exciting developments from Sutton Avian Research Center, as newborn eagles are now hatching in a nest near Bartlesville.

Sutton says the eaglets started coming out of their shells Monday morning after a harrowing weekend of wind and fires. There are three eggs in the nest and the organization has set up an eagle cam on their website for everyone to view.

Young eagles stay in the nest for about 12 weeks, giving plenty of opportunity for folks to watch them grow on the web cam.