Posted: Apr 03, 2023 1:20 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2023 1:21 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners meet in their weekly meeting and approved a fleet of new vehicles for the Osage County Sheriff’s Department.

Seventeen of the 18 new cars are a 2023 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor utility for $66,222.72. The other vehicle being a 2023 Ford Explorer with a K9 upfit for $73,693.80.

Undersheriff Ronnie Stephens says they were able to make a better deal on these new cars.

The commissioners meet every Monday at 10 a.m. at the OSU Extension Center in Pawhuska.