Osage Co.
Posted: Apr 03, 2023 1:20 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2023 1:21 PM
Sheriff's Office Approved For 18 New Vehicles
Dalton Spence
The Osage County Commissioners meet in their weekly meeting and approved a fleet of new vehicles for the Osage County Sheriff’s Department.
Seventeen of the 18 new cars are a 2023 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor utility for $66,222.72. The other vehicle being a 2023 Ford Explorer with a K9 upfit for $73,693.80.
Undersheriff Ronnie Stephens says they were able to make a better deal on these new cars.
The commissioners meet every Monday at 10 a.m. at the OSU Extension Center in Pawhuska.
