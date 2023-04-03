Posted: Apr 03, 2023 10:03 AMUpdated: Apr 03, 2023 10:05 AM

Evan Fahrbach & Nathan Thompson

Agencies from across Oklahoma assisted Washington County with multiple wildfires over the weekend.

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox says Tulsa, Cherokee, Mayes, Rogers, Muskogee, Craig and Ottawa counties all assisted with fighting the fires along with resources from the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Cox provided an update Monday on the areas impacted by the fires.

The county was able to receive emergency grant funding to help with the costs of manpower and equipment to fight the fires. Cox says the forecast for additional fire weather is increasing throughout the week.