Posted: Apr 03, 2023 9:49 AMUpdated: Apr 03, 2023 9:49 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville City Council meets tonight at 5:30 pm at City Hall with an agenda that features water usage issues and an agreement pertaining to drag shows at public parks.

The council will start with announcing that April is Water Conservation Month and then get to the business of whether stronger measures of consevation should be in place in light of the low lake levels.

The council will also ratify an agreement with the Oklahomans for Equality relating to drag shows in public places.

Lastly, CFO/City Clerk jason Muninger will make a presentation on "significant budget issues."