Posted: Apr 03, 2023 9:24 AMUpdated: Apr 03, 2023 9:37 AM

Nathan Thompson & Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Commissioners implemented a burn ban during their Monday-meeting.

The burn ban takes effect immediately county-wide.

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox says the ban was needed after this past weekend’s fires.

Cox says multiple fire calls came in over the weekend due to homeowners doing their own burning, which Cox says has taxed county resources.

County Commissioner Mitch Antle talks about why he felt the burn ban was needed.

The burn ban is in effect for 14 days but can be extended or terminated at any time by majority of the County Commissioners.