Tom Davis

CASA of Northeast Oklahoma is a nonprofit organization headquartered in northeast Oklahoma and serving Rogers, Mayes, Craig, Ottawa, Delaware, and Washington counties with court-appointed special advocates (CASA volunteers).

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Monday was Mark Ogle with CASA to explain the role special advocates when it comes to children and to put out the call for more volunteers.

The mission of CASA of Northeast Oklahoma is to speak for the best interests of abused and neglected children in district and tribal courts in northeast Oklahoma. CASA promotes and supports quality volunteer representation for children to provide each child with a safe, permanent, and nurturing home.

To accomplish their mission, CASA of Northeast Oklahoma recruits, screens, trains, and supervises caring adult volunteers who provide advocacy in court for children who have experienced child abuse and neglect. Their volunteers conduct an objective review of each child's situation and provide reports to the court so that appropriate decisions can be made about each child's future.

The CASA movement is central to fulfilling society’s most fundamental obligation by making sure a qualified, compassionate adult will fight for and protect a child’s right to be safe, to be treated with dignity and respect and to learn and grow in the safe embrace of a loving family.