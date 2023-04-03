Posted: Apr 03, 2023 2:37 AMUpdated: Apr 03, 2023 3:39 AM

Tom Davis

Fire crews worked active fires on Gap Road/Circle Mountain and North of Oak Park on 3940 Rd. on Friday and Saturday and then tended to flare ups on Sunday.

According to Melissa Mayes with Washington County Emergency Management, seven homes have been burned in the Circle Mountain/Gap road vicinity along with out buildings and other structures. Residents of Circle Mountain were briefly evacuated Friday, but many have since returned home.

The Oak Park neighborhood was not being threatened by the fire at 3940 Road, but there was concern and a lot of smoke.

Mayes said crews from Rogers, Mayes, Muskogee, Ottawa, Delaware, Tulsa and Craig and others assisted in containing these fires.

Washington County Emergency Management posted on Facebook that if you or someone you know lost your home or received fire damage to your home, please reach out to our office at 918-331-2710. Crews have been doing damage assessment and they want to make sure they don't miss anyone.

PHOTOS BY KALEB POTTER