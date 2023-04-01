Posted: Apr 01, 2023 10:01 AMUpdated: Apr 01, 2023 10:29 AM

Tom Davis

Fire crews have worked through the night and continue to work active fires on Gap Road/Circle Mountain and North of Oak Park on 3940 Rd.

According to Melissa Mayes with Washington County Emergency Management, seven structures have been burned in the Circle Mountain/Gap road vicinity. Residents of tha area wer briefly evacuated yesterday, but many have since returned home.

The Oak Park neighborhood is not being threatened by fire at this time. There are no evacuation orders at this time.

Mayes said crews from Mayes, Muskogee, Ottawa, Delaware, Tulsa and Craig and like others have been assisting in containing these fires.

PHOTOS BY KALEB POTTER