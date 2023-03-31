Posted: Mar 31, 2023 9:41 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2023 9:41 PM

Evan Fahrbach

There are some people in the Bartlesville area without power on Friday evening, as high winds and fires have affected Northeast Oklahoma.

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is reporting 86 customer outages in Bartlesville and 28 in Pawhuska as of 10:30 on Friday night.

Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting a little over 200 customers without power in the Bartlesville area.