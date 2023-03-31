Posted: Mar 31, 2023 1:02 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2023 3:40 PM

Tom Davis

Circle Mountain residents are being evacuated due to multiple structures catching fire after a wildfire off Gap Road off HWY 123 south of Bartlesville on Friday afternoon.

Multiple agencies are tending to the fire. According to Washington County Emergency Managemnt, some buildings have been impacted.

There has been an evacuation shelter set up at Town and Country Church at 616 NE Washington Blvd. in Bartlesville for those affected. WCEM Deputy Director Melissa Mayes talks about the shelter.

According to authorities wind is causing problems and crews are fighting any possible spread.

As of 4:30 PM HWY 123 South of Bartlesville is now closed due to the fire.

There are reports of down power lines. There are not enough crews to be able to sit all of the downed lines because of the fires. Please stay aware and be cautious of downed powerlines.

As of 4:30 PM HWY 20 is closed in Osage Co, a couple miles west of Hominy.

Avoid the area as crews are trying to contain the blaze.

Bartlesville Public Schools are dropping children who live in the area at Kane Elementary. All parents are asked to bring photo ID to pick up their children.