Posted: Mar 31, 2023 9:22 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2023 9:39 AM

Tom Davis

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Ray of Hope Advocacy Center is offering a great way to raise awareness.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Ray of Hope Executive Director Rhonda Hudson and Community Outreach Coordinator Ben Ames invited everyone to make plans to join Ray of Hope for Hope in the Park.

Hope in the Park is being held at Tower Center at Unity Square on April 16th from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm for a fun-filled afternoon. Pack a picnic lunch, bring the whole family, and enjoy music, games, bounce houses, and more.