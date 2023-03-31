News
Congressman Josh Brecheen Statement on Indictment of President Trump
Tom Davis
Congressman Josh Brecheen issued the following statement following the indictment of President Donald Trump:
“Politically motivated witch hunts against President Trump or any other former President or presidential candidate is a serious abuse of power. House Republicans are committed to investigating if any federal funds are being used by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his office to target President Trump for the purpose of interfering in our elections. I urge Democrats to join Republicans in condemning this baseless act of political persecution and commit to upholding the integrity of our elections and Republic,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen.
