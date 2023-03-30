Posted: Mar 30, 2023 10:19 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2023 10:27 PM

Tom Davis

KWON AM 1400/FM 99.3-95.1 was awarded Best in Show (Station of the Year) Non-Metro at the 2023 OAB Convention Thursday evening at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa.

Kaleb Potter, General Manager of Bartlesville Radio, graciously accepted the trophy on behalf of the staff and management of the stations.

KWON also earned awards for Best Website (all); Feature Story by Garrett Giles; Video Streaming Sports by Evan Farbach and Elizabeth Herr; and Video Streaming General by Evan Farbach and Tom Davis.

Dalton Spence and Chas McNutt Accepting Best Website Award for KWON

Garrett Giles for Feature Story

Elizabeth Herr and Evan Farbach Video Streaming Sports

Tom Davis and Evan Farbach for Video Streaming General