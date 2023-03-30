Posted: Mar 30, 2023 2:35 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2023 2:36 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage Bronc Days in Pawhuska is coming up, as the date has been set for Friday, April 14th at the Osage County Fairgrounds. There will be both PRCA Extreme Broncs and Ranch Bronc Riding. Organizer of the event, Heather Blankenship, encourages everyone to come out for what should be a great night of fun.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and general admission tickets cost $15.