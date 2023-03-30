Posted: Mar 30, 2023 12:56 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2023 1:00 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Health Department has announced that they will be holding a wellness event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 20th at the Osage County Health Department in Skiatook.

The Skiatook Police Department, Osage Nation Emergency Management team, Army Corp. of Engineers and OSU Extension Office will be just a few of the vendors on hand. At the event, you will have the opportunity to get immunizations, tested for COVID-19, enroll in WIC, get your blood pressure checked and several other services.