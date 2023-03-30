Posted: Mar 30, 2023 10:52 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2023 11:07 AM

Ty Loftis

An Osage County K9 has received a new donation of body armor for her work in the field. Stella will receive a bullet and stab protective vest from a charitable, non-profit organization in Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

Her vest will be inscribed with the words, "Gifted by NationalPolice.org," as the National Police Association is helping sponsor her vest. She is expected to receive the vest within the next two months.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. was founded in 2009 and has provided more than 5,000 live protecting vests to K9s in all 50 states. The group is always accepting donations for certified K9 officers who are at least 20 months old. To learn more, you can call 508-824-6978.

(Photo Courtesy of Osage County Sheriff's Office.)