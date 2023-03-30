Posted: Mar 30, 2023 9:28 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2023 9:57 AM

Tom Davis

The League of Women Voters in the Bartlesville Area presents Hope Behind Bars on Tuesday, April 4, at 6:30 pm at the Bartlesville Public Library.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Conne Lavoie, President of the LVW-B, invited everyone to the free event to listen to members of Poetic Justice out of Tulsa and hear stories from actual women who have been incarcerated and helped by this program as they re-enter society.