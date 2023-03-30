Posted: Mar 30, 2023 9:15 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2023 9:15 AM

Tom Davis

In case you missed it, Congressman Josh Brecheen sought answers on America’s lack of work requirements for Medicaid and food stamps during a House Budget Committee hearing titled, “The Fiscal State of the Union.”

“Work requirements could save us as much as $300 billion and increase revenue by $221 billion (due to increase in workforce participation) over ten years for a $521 billion total impact on our federal budget. With a nation facing a fiscal debt crisis and 64% of able-bodied adults on food stamps not working at all, work requirements are common sense,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen.

Quick Facts: