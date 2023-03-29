Posted: Mar 29, 2023 3:21 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2023 3:21 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man that was arrested in April of last year for arson and animal cruelty and was later charged in December of last year with stalking and preventing witness from giving a testimony, has caught another charge of violating a protective order that was placed against him.

According to an affidavit, Terry Ray Henry, who is currently a Washington County Inmate, sent messages to a victim who has a protective order against him. This victim was who Henry was allegedly targeting last April when he committed arson on her trailer home in an attempt to kill her, but instead killed a family pet.

The victim showed police a message on her cellphone which shows the text Henry sent to her using CityTeleCoin.com, which is an application the jail uses to allow inmates to make calls and send text messages. The victim had a protective order against Henry, which puts him in violation and getting himself a $50,000 bond added for this charge.