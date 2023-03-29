Posted: Mar 29, 2023 3:16 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2023 3:16 PM

Dalton Spence

Osage County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page that one of its furry friends is getting armor to help stay safe while fighting crime.

Stella will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Stella’s vest is sponsored by National Police Association and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by NationalPolice.Org”.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

The vest weighs an average of 4-5 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.

This photo is courtesy of the Osage County Sheriff's Office.