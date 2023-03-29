Posted: Mar 29, 2023 10:19 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2023 10:19 AM

By: Rep. John Kane

Inflation remains at a 40-year high, and House Republicans are committed to providing Oklahomans much-needed relief.

Americans across the nation are feeling the burden of the federal government's out-of-control spending. States across the country are cutting taxes, including income taxes, and Oklahoma must take action to remain competitive economically.

Due to wise budgeting, Oklahoma is in a position to help provide relief to hardworking families. This is being done through a very systematic approach, just like Oklahoma Republicans have done for the past 15 years.

It is crucial for us to address inflation today without causing budget problems tomorrow. Oklahoma House Republicans have passed multiple bills to provide tax relief for our state's hardworking citizens.

House Bill 1955 passed the House, which would end the state grocery sales tax. Oklahoma is one of 13 states that has a sales tax on groceries. At the current rate of 4.5%, people spending $200 a week on groceries pay $468 in taxes on those groceries every year.

HB1955 would only apply to state sales taxes. Many counties and municipalities have their own sales taxes, and groceries would still be susceptible to those local taxes. Eliminating the state grocery tax has strong bipartisan support in the House.

Next, House Bill 2697 is a provision in our current tax code that penalizes married couples in certain circumstances. These marriage penalties occur when the tax liability for a married couple filing jointly is higher than the combined tax liability of two individuals filing separately.

In other words, the marriage penalty is when a household's overall tax bill increases due to a couple marrying and filing taxes jointly.

Did you know that Oklahoma is one of only 15 states with a marriage penalty in our tax code? The bottom line is that marriage should not be penalized under tax laws.

HB2697 would change the 3.75% tax bracket from $2,400 to $4,600 so that two individuals filing taxes separately would pay the same amount as a married couple reporting the same total combined income.

Last, House Bill 2695 eliminates the Oklahoma franchise tax and the requirement to file a franchise tax return.

We have passed several more tax bills, but those are just the few I wanted to mention.

I am eager to take a comprehensive look at all of our taxes to put forth the fairest and most pro-growth tax policy possible. This isn't the government's money—it's your money, and House Republicans are working to get more of it back to you.

I am honored to represent District 11 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. I intend to keep you informed of Capitol updates throughout the legislative session!

As always, please do not ‎‎hesitate to reach out to me with any concerns at (405) 557-7358 or at john.kane@okhouse.gov.

John Kane, a Republican, serves House District 11 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Tulsa and Washington counties.