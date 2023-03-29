News
Bartlesville
Posted: Mar 29, 2023 10:05 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2023 10:05 AM
Fraser Joins Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation has announced their newest board member, Bob Fraser.
Bob is replacing John B. Kane on the board as Representative Kane focuses on his new role in OKC. Bob Fraser recently retired as CEO of the Frank Phillips Foundation.
He and his wife are both Bartlesville alumni (Sooner High School) and he has two grandsons in our schools.
