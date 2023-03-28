Posted: Mar 28, 2023 3:26 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2023 3:29 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is actively looking for an individual for questioning.

If you know the whereabouts of Mikah McCracken (pictured below), contact the BPD's non-emergency number at 918.338.4001. McCracken is wanted for questioning in reference to an active case. No further details have been released.

The information was made available by Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville. You can leave anonymous tips with them by visiting p3tips.com or by calling 918.336.CLUE.

Photo courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville