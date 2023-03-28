Posted: Mar 28, 2023 3:19 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2023 3:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Senator James Lankford speaks on the Senate floor about the need to protect US farmland from foreign ownership. Lankford made his case on Tuesday, pointing to the fact that there has been an alarming increase in foreign land ownership over the past decade in Oklahoma.

According to Senator Lankford, the foreign land ownership in Oklahoma appears to be due in part to an increased presence of international criminal organizations surrounding marijuana growth in the state. Lankford said Chinese entities owned almost 200,000 acres of land in the United States in 2020. He said that number jumped up to almost 400,000 acres in the U.S. in 2021.

In 2022, Lankford first introduced the Security and Oversight of International Landholdings (SOIL) Act in order to provide oversight and transparency of purchases of US agricultural land that threaten national security. Lankford continues to respond to concerns from Oklahomans about the multiple recent purchases of Oklahoma agricultural land by foreign entities.

Previously, Lankford introduced an amendment to Democrats’ so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” that would end federal subsidies for farmland held by certain foreign entities. Lankford filed and spoke about an amendment during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing that would give Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Title 21 authority to investigate drug crimes.

To watch/hear Lankford's entire remarks on the Senate floor on Tuesday, click on the video below: