Posted: Mar 28, 2023 10:39 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2023 10:41 AM

Tom Davis

Coralea "Corky" Bowerman, 82, has passed away. Corky, as she was known, was born and raised in Alamo, Indiana, where she grew up with and married her High School sweetheart, Charlie Bowerman.

Corky and Charlie spent a majority of their time in Bartlesville and called it home! She was always involved in her daughter's lives whether it be PTA, Booster Club, or Sport's Hospitality rooms. In addition, she was committed to and loved the community and took active roles in various committees with her church, the Bartlesville Community Center, Frank Phillips Home, Service League, PEO, Allied Arts, Symphony Club, Mutual Girls Club, Bartlesville School Foundation, to name a few, and her beloved Boys and Girls Club.

She is survived by her husband Charlie Bowerman; Daughters: Cindy Dean and her husband Paul, Cristie Lister and her husband Darren, and Candie Morris and her husband Jeff; Grandchildren: Jennifer Dean, Robbie Dean and his Wife Jenna, Zachary Lister and his wife Shelby, Jacob Lister, Nathan Lister and his wife Madison, Erin Morris, Carlie Morris, and Jordan Morris; Great Grandchildren: Brynlee, Skylar, Luke, Ezekiel, and Landry Sister: Carol Lynn Meadows and her husband Dallas