Posted: Mar 28, 2023 9:11 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2023 10:14 AM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Friday, March 24, after officers responded to a shot’s fired call around the 1100 block of SE Madison. According to an affidavit, officers arrived in the area and were told that three suspects ran towards the Casey’s gas station. As the officers started heading that direction, they would find Logan Booth and a minor involved, both behind Archer’s cleaners.

The alleged third member, Bryson Towers, was running East to flee from officers, but was shortly picked up by police. During questioning, officers noticed that Booth smelled strongly of alcohol, had red eyes, and was aggressive and vulgar with officers. Officers went back to the original scene they were called on Madison Blvd. and found 11 9mm shell casings near the dumpster.

Witnesses said they saw the three individuals breaking things next to the trash cans. They then say they Booth fire a handgun into the air. The individuals were all later arrested, but Booth received a $10,000 bond for his alleged crimes and is currently being held over until his next court date of April 12th.