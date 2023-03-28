Posted: Mar 28, 2023 8:43 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2023 8:48 AM

Tom Davis

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) has been selected as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence. The award is reserved for ENERGY STAR partners demonstrating outstanding leadership, year over year,from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

“The 2023 ENERGY STAR award reflects the value and success of PSO’s energy efficiency programs for our customers and partners,” said Jeff Brown, PSO Energy Efficiency and Consumer Programs Manager. “Our PSO energy efficiency staff and partners work tirelessly to help customers save energy and money, while improving the comfort of their homes. PSO is committed to raising awareness of energy efficiency with ENERGY STAR for a clean energy future.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR Award Winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to addressing the climate crisis and protecting public health.

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”