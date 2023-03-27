Posted: Mar 27, 2023 3:48 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2023 5:14 PM

Garrett Giles

A staff member with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) has been relieved of their duties for having an inappropriate conversation with a female inmate.

Sheriff Scott Owen says they were made aware of the alleged lewd solicitation on Monday, March 13. Owen says an investigation was launched from there. He says their findings revealed the incident took place on Monday, March 6. Jacob Long was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

The WCSO wants to be transparent with the public. Sheriff Owen says his office maintains a high degree of professionalism and ethics for all deputies and civilian positions, including detention officers. He says they will take appropriate actions against those that violate their high moral standards.

Long was interviewed about the incident. A complete investigation was also submitted to Sheriff Owen from both an internal and criminal investigative stance. It was noted that Long made no physical contact with the female inmate. This incident was only verbal.

The WCSO dismissed Long from duty on Friday, March 24. Long was seen in court on Monday on a single misdemeanor charge for soliciting another person to commit an act of lewdness. He was taken into custody by the WCSO and booked briefly before posting bond in order to be released.