Posted: Mar 27, 2023 2:25 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2023 2:25 PM

Dalton Spence

City Church is continuing its grocery giveaway on March 28, in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the church at 4222 Rice Creek Road. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech Business Center at 1225 Virginia Short St.

The grocery giveaway starts at 5:30 and ends at 6:30. It is a first come first serve basis. A one bag limit per family policy is in place. If you have any questions, go to www.citychurchok.com