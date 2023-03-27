Posted: Mar 27, 2023 1:57 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2023 3:15 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners met in their weekly meeting approved to appoint Kay Bills to fill Osage County Industrial Authority District #3.

Bills says it is an honor to be appointed to the role.

The commissioners also approved to advertise for a used fire engine for the Osage Hills Rural Firefighters Association and marketing packages for Osage County Tourism to have advertisements on News on 6 in Tulsa and Oklahoma City’s News 9 covering about 85% of the state.

The commissioners meet at 10 a.m. every Monday at the OSU Extension Center in Pawhuska. The meeting is opened to the public.