Posted: Mar 27, 2023 10:38 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2023 10:38 AM

Tom Davis

Early voting begins Thursday, March 30, for voters in Washington County. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day, have the option of voting early at their County Election Board.

Washington County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House, said early voting is open to all voters.

“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board—from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines,” House said.

Early voting is available Thursday, March 30, and Friday, March 31, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Washington County Election Board located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4. House reminds voters that early voting is not available at polling locations.