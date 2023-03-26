Posted: Mar 26, 2023 11:49 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2023 11:49 AM

Tom Davis

The Inter-State Farm and Home Show was a huge success with a great turn out at Nellis Hall on the campus of Coffeyville Community College. KGGF 690 AM and KRIG 104.9 FM and Bartlett Co-op Association partnered with more than 80 vendors from Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas bringing together both the residential and agricultural world.

There were many door prizes given out throughout the weekend from the stations along with vendors. Today’s door prizes included:

Door Prize Winners from Saturday’s Drawing Include:

Joy West won Pink Clay Mask in Shower Bag from Mary Kay-Kathy Langley

Roberta Harkins $100 from Caney Agri-Service

Steve Ewing won Handcrafted Rocking Chair from the Lighthouse Outreach Center

Jenell Hughes won Kansas City Chiefs Wall Hang from Lannings Woodworking

Jackie Hale won Baseball Cap from H&R Block of Coffeyville

Eric Pani won Baseball Cap from H&R Block of Coffeyville

Annette Harbaugh won Stainless Steel Tumblers filled with goodies from H&R Block of Coffeyville

Wilbur Schwatkah III won Stainless Steel Tumblers filled with goodies from H&R Block of Coffeyville

Christian Cummings won Stainless Steel Tumblers filled with goodies from H&R Block of Coffeyville

David Williams won a ball cap from Southern Kansas Woodstove

Kylie Davis won Cutting Board from Cask & Grove

Clyde Kastler won Rock the Crock from Tastefully Simple

Sue Rutler won a Cedar Serving Tray from The FARMacy Farm to Table Market

Marsha Loveless won a Patriotic Horse & Flag Canvas Print from Lora Reynolds Photography

Samantha Bush won a Cleaning Basket from Melissa Kastler Scentsy

Donaretha Penlegton won a Cow Print Serving Board from T-Bar Mercantile

Sadie Clayton won a tumbler from Lewis Cattle Oilers

Alexis Duncan, Ray Robinson, Eldon McGinnis, won Golden Emu Oil from Natural Perfected

JL Tuniston won mug and tape measure from Southern Kansas Wood Stove

Cecilia Abed Won a Weekend Getaway to Branson including two nights stay at the Quality Inn West from Myer Hotels and tickets to shows and attractions

Pam Liddell Won the $500 Cash from KGGF 690 –

KGGF and KRIG would like to thank the Coffeyville Community College for their hospitality along with everyone who made the show possible from security, vendors, and the many people who came out to visit the exhibits.