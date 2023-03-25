Posted: Mar 25, 2023 2:24 AMUpdated: Mar 25, 2023 2:28 AM

Tom Davis

Day one of the Inter-State Farm and Home Show was a big hit with a great turn out at Nellis Hall on the campus of Coffeyville Community College. KGGF 690 AM and KRIG 104.9 FM and Bartlett Co-op Association partnered with more than 95 participating vendors from Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas bringing together both the residential and agricultural world.

Door Prize Winners from Friday’s Drawing Include:

Pat Priddy $50 Gift Certificate from Ashlynn Nicole’s Boutique

John Scammey Baseball Cap from H&R Block of Coffeyville

Traett Froebe Baseball Cap from H&R Block of Coffeyville

Sue Ellen Layton Stainless Steel Tumblers filled with goodies from H&R Block of Coffeyville

Theresa King Stainless Steel Tumblers filled with goodies from H&R Block of Coffeyville

Stainless Steel Tumblers filled with goodies from H&R Block of Coffeyville

Casey Compstock Fragrance Lamp from Cathy Thompson Signature Home Styles

Linda Newby Mint Bliss Energizing Lotion and Fuzzy Socks from Mary Kay-Kathy Langley

Patrick Bride Dalton Defender Ball Cap from Coffeyville Historical Society

Joyce Buetow Beaded Earings from Begay’s Navajo Indian Jewelry

Tricia Simmons Vanilla Extract from The FARMacy Farm to Table Market

Melvin Robinson Black Angus Blend Coffee from The FARMacy Farm to Table Market

Frank Brook Ends Pain Plus from Naturally Perfected

Cathy Minniear Stainless Steel Tumbler from The FARMacy Farm to Table Market

James Uncapher Won a 4 Pack to Stafford Air and Space Museum in Weatherford, OK

Mike Cook Won 4 passes to the Amazing Pets at the Grand Country Music Hall in Branson

Tracy Maxon Won 8 passes to Great Passion Play in Eureka Springs, AR

Kevan Kinsir Won 8 passes to the Crayola Experience in Plano, TX

Dean Wren Won 4 passes to the National Cowboy & Western Museum in OKC

Betty Gossard Won 4 passes to the Clay Cooper Country Express in Branson

Craig Newby Won 6 passes to Kansas City Zoo

Kelsey Sontag Won 4 passes to Hughes Brothers Country Show in Branson

Melvin Collins Won 4 passes to The World’s Largest Toy Museum

Linda Ludwig Won 4 Passes to Ozark Country at the Grand Country Music Hall in Branson.

Alan Arbeiter Won a Weekend Getaway to Branson including two nights stay at the Comfort Inn from Myer Hotels and tickets to shows and attractions

Wayne Knipmeyer Won a $500 Cash from KGGF 690–

Day two will begin Saturday Morning (today) at 8:30 am at Nellis Hall on the Coffeyville Community College and ending at 4pm. Whether you are looking for the latest agricultural products and equipment, landscaping and general remodeling, or home décor, lifestyle services, or tasty treats this a must visit show. Many vendors will have cash and carry items which can be purchased during the show.

KGGF 690, KGGF 104.1, KUSN 98.1, KWON 1400/93.3/95.1, KYFM 100.1 and KRIG 104.9 will be broadcasting live from the Inter-State Farm & Home Show. Meet local radio personalities, plus Charles Moll and Charles Miller from Tech Talk, and Larry Glass from Green Country Gardener.

There will be many more door prizes and giveaways from local vendors including one more $500 cash prizes, tickets to Branson shows, Oklahoma City Attractions, Kansas City Zoo and more!