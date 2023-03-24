Posted: Mar 24, 2023 12:06 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2023 12:06 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners will meet in its weekly meeting on Monday in a shorter agenda that could be a longer meeting. The commissioners will discuss and possibly approve and sign a resolution to advertise for a used fire engine for Osage Hills Rural Firefighters’ Association.

The commissioners will most likely go into executive decision after citizen’s input to hold a confidential discussion between the commissioners and the district attorney about the settling of certain litigation claims.

Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. at the OSU Extension Center in Pawhuska.