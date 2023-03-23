Posted: Mar 23, 2023 3:07 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2023 3:19 PM

Chase McNutt

The suspects in the Homicide of Codie Edward King have been taken into custody per Bartlesville Police Captain Andrew Ward. Here is Ward's update

Ward also sent a later update that Amber King has been taken into custody as well.

The Bartlesville Police Department responded to a shooting that had taken place at 3:42 am on Wednesday in the 1400 Block of Southwest Santa Fe (Brookhaven Apartments). Once officers arrived on scene they located the body of Codie Edward King inside of an apartment.

BPD had been on the search for the three individuals since Wednesday.