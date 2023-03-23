Posted: Mar 23, 2023 12:41 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2023 12:41 PM

Dalton Spence

The Delaware Tribe of Indians is hosting the Battle of the Breads Saturday, March 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The contest is $100 to enter but contestants can keep all profits from their sales. There are three categories to win from, best protein, best dessert and most creative.

The event will take place at Delaware Tribe Complex, 5100 Tuxedo Blvd in Bartlesville.