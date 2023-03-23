News
Osage County
Osage County's Phil Kane on American Idol
Osage County is beaming with pride as one of their own is now on American Idol.
Phil Kane is the son of Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice M. John Kane IV and Cynthia Kane. Cynthia appears on the TV show PIONEER WOMAN with Ree Drummond.
Phil is a student at Belmont College where he is studying music. Kane played a song for the judges about Osage County.
Judge Katy Perry loved his song saying she likes it so much she wants to "come to Osage County and get the t-shirt
American Idol airs on ABC TV.
