Posted: Mar 23, 2023 9:37 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2023 9:37 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care celebrates its 25th anniversary event of The Good The Bad The BBQ on Saturday, from 5- 10pm on Saturday, May 13 at the Hughes Ranch.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Angie Thompson with Elder Care said that participating in The Good, The Bad, The BBQ is a great way to show your support for Elder Care and to aging adults and caregivers in Washington, Nowata, and Osage counties.

The cost is $100 / person or $1,000 for a table of 8. Tickets include live and silent auctions, BBQ dinner, cash bar, music and dancing and more. Don't miss the fun at this annual event.

All proceeds Benefit Elder Care.