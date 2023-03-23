Posted: Mar 23, 2023 6:27 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2023 6:29 AM

Tom Davis

Congressman Josh Brecheen will hold in-person town hall meetings on Monday, April 3, Tuesday, April 4, and Wednesday, April 5. Constituents are invited to attend and share their thoughts and ask questions on policy issues impacting Washington, D.C. and Oklahoma.

Congressman Brecheen has so far held 18 in-person town halls throughout Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District with more to be announced soon.

Schedule (all times Central):

Monday, April 3:

6:00pm - 7:00pm

Chouteau Town Hall

Chouteau Town Hall

111 S. Lewis St.

Chouteau, OK 74337

Tuesday, April 4:

8:00am - 9:00am

Nowata Town Hall

Hillside Christian Church

1348 W. Davis Dr.

Nowata, OK 74048

10:00am - 11:00am

Vinita Town Hall

Clanton's Cafe

319 E. Illinois Ave.

Vinita, OK 74301

12:00pm - 1:00pm

Miami Town Hall

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

Commons Hall Auditorium

200 I St. NE

Miami, OK 74354

3:00pm - 4:00pm

Jay Town Hall

Jay Public School

Bulldog Arena

470 E. Monroe St.

Jay, OK 74346

5:30pm - 6:30pm

Grove Town Hall

Grove City Hall

104 West Third Street

Grove, OK 74344

Wednesday, April 5:

8:30am - 9:30am

Henryetta Town Hall

Henryetta Civic Center

115 S. 4th St.

Henryetta, OK 74437

12:00pm - 1:00pm

Hugo Town Hall

Hugo Agriplex Convention Center

415 E. Rena St.

Hugo, OK 74743

3:00pm - 4:00pm

Broken Bow Town Hall

Broken Bow Library

404 N. Broadway St.

Broken Bow, OK 74728

5:00pm - 6:00pm

Idabel Town Hall

Museum of the Red River

812 E. Lincoln Rd.

Idabel, OK 74745