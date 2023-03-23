News
Congressman Josh Brecheen Announces April In-Person Town Halls Including On in Nowata
Congressman Josh Brecheen will hold in-person town hall meetings on Monday, April 3, Tuesday, April 4, and Wednesday, April 5. Constituents are invited to attend and share their thoughts and ask questions on policy issues impacting Washington, D.C. and Oklahoma.
Congressman Brecheen has so far held 18 in-person town halls throughout Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District with more to be announced soon.
Schedule (all times Central):
Monday, April 3:
6:00pm - 7:00pm
Chouteau Town Hall
Chouteau Town Hall
111 S. Lewis St.
Chouteau, OK 74337
Tuesday, April 4:
8:00am - 9:00am
Nowata Town Hall
Hillside Christian Church
1348 W. Davis Dr.
Nowata, OK 74048
10:00am - 11:00am
Vinita Town Hall
Clanton's Cafe
319 E. Illinois Ave.
Vinita, OK 74301
12:00pm - 1:00pm
Miami Town Hall
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
Commons Hall Auditorium
200 I St. NE
Miami, OK 74354
3:00pm - 4:00pm
Jay Town Hall
Jay Public School
Bulldog Arena
470 E. Monroe St.
Jay, OK 74346
5:30pm - 6:30pm
Grove Town Hall
Grove City Hall
104 West Third Street
Grove, OK 74344
Wednesday, April 5:
8:30am - 9:30am
Henryetta Town Hall
Henryetta Civic Center
115 S. 4th St.
Henryetta, OK 74437
12:00pm - 1:00pm
Hugo Town Hall
Hugo Agriplex Convention Center
415 E. Rena St.
Hugo, OK 74743
3:00pm - 4:00pm
Broken Bow Town Hall
Broken Bow Library
404 N. Broadway St.
Broken Bow, OK 74728
5:00pm - 6:00pm
Idabel Town Hall
Museum of the Red River
812 E. Lincoln Rd.
Idabel, OK 74745
