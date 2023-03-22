Posted: Mar 22, 2023 5:02 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2023 5:03 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville teen who has been charged with murder was seen again in Washington County Court on Wednesday afternoon.

17-year-old Heidi Dutton had her third court date after being charged as an adult with first degree murder earlier this year. According to the arrest affidavit, the murders took place just before Christmas in rural northern Washington County, in Dewey.

Her boyfriend, 20-year-old Lucas Walker of Bartlesville, is named in a federal criminal complaint in connection with the Duttons’ slayings. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma, Walker is a member of the Cherokee Nation and will be prosecuted under the jurisdiction of the federal government based on the 2020 Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma.