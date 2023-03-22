Posted: Mar 22, 2023 10:00 AMUpdated: Mar 22, 2023 10:01 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Development Authority met Wednesday morning. Following the meeting, Chris Batchelder with the BDA visited the Bartlesville Radio Studios with two big announcements: 1) the old Siemens bldg. has a new owner, and 2) Jimmy's Egg is coming, but to another location.



Batchelder said the new company taking over the old Siemens bldg. cannot be identified at this time, but it is believed that several new jobs will be created in this venture.



Jimmy's Egg, the restaurant that was once going to be side-by-side with Bricktown Brewery, has finally gotten to the point where they are able to bring their restaurant to Bartlesville. During the wait, the owners of the building that houses Bricktown Brewery wound up leasing that side to a national retail credit business.



Jimmy's Egg is now working on taking over the old Mac Alister's building on US 75. That building has been vacant since Mac Alister's moved to it's new location at 2539 SE Washington Blvd.