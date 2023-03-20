Posted: Mar 20, 2023 4:03 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2023 4:03 PM

Garrett Giles

The Arvest Foundation announces a $2,500 contribution to the Oklahoma Historical Society, a nonprofit organization with the mission to collect, preserve, and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people.

The funds will be used to digitize and preserve oral interviews of veterans who served in WWII and beyond. The interviews were conducted by local historian and Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame inductee Joe Todd and were recorded in the 1980s through the 1990s using technology that is deteriorating.

Arvest Bank loan manager David Nickel and mortgage and private banking manager Sonya Reed presented the check to Laura Martin, deputy director of the Oklahoma Historical Society and to Todd.

“The Oklahoma Historical Society takes great care in preserving oral histories,” Nickel said. “It is our pleasure to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to help preserve the stories of veterans from across the state and throughout several decades and wars. Joe Todd is an Oklahoma treasure himself who continues to conduct interviews today.”

“We cannot thank the Arvest Foundation enough for this most generous gift. We are both honored and humbled by the generosity,” Martin said.