Posted: Mar 20, 2023 3:41 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2023 3:42 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met on a much shorter agenda Monday morning, and only covered a couple of topics. The Commissioners first discussed their disaster recovery plan for the county clerk’s office.

Emergency Manager Laurie Summers expressed to the commissioners that they should be testing their emergency plan by running drills and tests to ensure their plan in place is a viable one.

Summers also later gave her emergency manager update.

The Commissioners meet every Monday in the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.